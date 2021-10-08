OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of ONEW traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

