OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Securities

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Securities from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.
Shares of ONEW traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.94.
In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
