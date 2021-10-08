OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Financial Contrast

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneSpan and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 3 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSpan currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 76.06%. Given OneSpan’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OneSpan is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $215.69 million 3.67 -$5.45 million $0.16 123.06 Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.95 -$16.84 million N/A N/A

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -9.29% -5.28% -3.62% Creative Realities 5.96% 16.52% 5.05%

Summary

OneSpan beats Creative Realities on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

