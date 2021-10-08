OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.61

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 4268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFT. CLSA cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 161.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 232,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

