Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in September

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 665,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 2,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,877. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

