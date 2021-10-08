ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,427,148 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $76,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $4,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

