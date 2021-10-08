Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.