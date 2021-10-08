OMG Network (OMG) One Day Volume Hits $1.19 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $14.05 or 0.00025989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00317079 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

