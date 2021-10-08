OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth $203,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter worth $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,136 shares of company stock worth $1,961,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

