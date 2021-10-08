OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases New Position in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

NASDAQ ISAA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.