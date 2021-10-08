OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares alerts:

NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.