OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys Shares of 20,000 DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $33,130,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $4,996,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $5,006,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at $4,629,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at $4,295,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.79 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

