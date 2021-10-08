OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $7,042,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth about $5,282,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $7,042,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.