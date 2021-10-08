Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Trading Down 11%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. 27 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMGA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.