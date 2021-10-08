Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 1.3%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81.10 ($1.06). Approximately 528,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 716,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.05 ($1.05).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Old Mutual Company Profile (LON:OMU)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

