Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,795.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $2,795.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00062325 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00143984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00093000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,559.07 or 1.00074308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.93 or 0.06533425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 193,042,430 coins and its circulating supply is 182,907,720 coins. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.