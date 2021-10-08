Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCDGF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group stock remained flat at $$22.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.