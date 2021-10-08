Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 2,248.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 219,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $106,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.