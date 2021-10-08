Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34. Approximately 6,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,158,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Specifically, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,902,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

