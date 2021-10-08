Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 24.0% in September

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.38. 832,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26. The company has a market cap of $231.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

