Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.