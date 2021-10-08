Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Holdings Raised by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 1.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 247,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,814,646. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

