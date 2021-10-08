Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.87 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

