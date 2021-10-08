Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 363,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,339,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Altria Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 291,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

