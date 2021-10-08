Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,423 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

NYSE T opened at $27.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of -87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

