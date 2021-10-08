Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.02% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,361,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.