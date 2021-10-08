Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.02% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,361,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,454 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,597,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,543,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $137.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.21.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.