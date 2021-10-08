Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $16.70 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 108.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.35.

Shares of GPN opened at $159.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average is $187.31. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

