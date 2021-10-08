Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

