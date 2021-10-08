Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 242 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

