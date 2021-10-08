Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 76 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,088,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $637.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 759.44, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

