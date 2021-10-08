Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 1,214 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE MPW opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

