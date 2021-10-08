Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $456,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 560.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $406.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average of $487.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

