Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Fiserv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fiserv by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

