Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 90.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

ATVI opened at $77.36 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

