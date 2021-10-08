Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $897.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

