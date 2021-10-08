Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NSTB remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.