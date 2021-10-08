Non-Fungible Yearn Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,746.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $2.76 million and $39,746.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $33.48 or 0.00061514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00227597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012055 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,374 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

