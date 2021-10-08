Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.36.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.46 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $411.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

