Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading Down 5.9%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 301,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 100,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

