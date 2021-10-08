Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Trading Down 5.9%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 301,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 100,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

NSANY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

