Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $355.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $350.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

