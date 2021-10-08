Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 116.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Mark Stevens boosted its position in Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 66.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 9.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $784.97. 698,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,541,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $733.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $777.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.