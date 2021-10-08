Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.88. 42,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,673. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,529 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

