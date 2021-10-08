Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,665,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

NYSE DOV traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,464. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

