Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 18,190 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.04. 73,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

