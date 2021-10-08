Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIO were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.