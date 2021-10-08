Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Short Interest Update

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NICK stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Nicholas Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $25,277.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 139,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,713. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

