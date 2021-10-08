NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.23). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

NGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ:NGM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. 4,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,869. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $801,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $18,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $9,860,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

