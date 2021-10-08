NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.01.

NEX stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,740 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.