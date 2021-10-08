NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Update

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,907.0 days.

Shares of NEXTDC stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

