Newton Coin Project Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $31,522.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 145.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.